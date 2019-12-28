Capacity of Renewable Power Ignored

Iran has enough potential to produce higher amounts of electricity from renewable sources while the current power output from it is less than 1,000 MW, vice president of Iran Electrical Industry Syndicate said.

“Currently most of our electricity comes from thermal power plants that consume fossil fuels, which harms human health and the environment. Therefore, a significant part of the pollution (30%) comes from power plants,” ILNA quoted Payam Baqeri as saying.

Most of domestic thermal plants are powered by natural gas that is the cleanest burning fossil fuel so far as it emits the least amount of CO2. However, using renewable energy, including solar and wind, would take care of this big problem without polluting the air, he added.

Three years ago, Iran ratified the landmark Paris Agreement, which went into force in November 2016. It was an agreement within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, dealing with greenhouse-gas-emissions mitigation, adaptation, and finance.

